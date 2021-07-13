Annual carnival kicks off in Monroe County

The Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company's Annual Carnival began in 1927.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — The oldest and largest carnival is back in Monroe County after a year off due to the pandemic.

It's the company's only fundraiser of the year.

Visitors came out to Mount Pocono for the first night of fun, food, and games.

"We brought the kids out tonight, it's a beautiful night, not a lot of rain, it's really not crowded and we're supporting the local fire department," said Ron Begg of Bear Creek.

The carnival runs through Saturday and admission is free.