Anime convention takes over Kalahari Resort

The fictional world of anime is coming to life this weekend at a resort in the Poconos.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Safari animals at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center near Mount Pocono are taking a backseat this weekend.

Heroes and villains of the animated world have taken over.

"Fatgum from My Hero Academia," said Robert Ramos of Allentown.

This is Colossalcon East - it's an anime convention.

It's been held at the resort in Pocono Township before, but this is the first time it's being put on inside the brand new convention center.

"Um, I like dressing up. Cosplay, I mean my friends are here. I flew out. It seems fun. Plus, when I found out it was at a resort with a water park, I thought it would be fun," said Yosi Williams of Washington.

Fun -- plenty of it can be found in almost every corner of the convention center.

There's, of course, a game room. Blink, and you'll miss the moves here.

A series of panels are planned. There are also lots of photo ops with some of your favorite characters.

"It's so nice to see people in costume again. I've been cosplaying for six years. It's been great," said Poppi Timony of Ohio.

As you can see, all the costumes here at the con are different. What everyone agrees upon, is that here every participant can be themselves.

If you've got a full face of makeup and horns like this guy, or you stand seven feet tall like this guy - it's all fun and games in the fantasy world.

"It's great. I like that everyone, they are really comfortable with themselves here. Just coming out dressing up and being nerds, it's great," said Williams.

"Being trapped inside your house all the time is pretty sucky. Coming out here to be with people who share the same interests as you is exciting. I enjoy it very much," said Julissa D'Jesus of New Jersey.