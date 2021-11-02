American Legion Post 903 to turn former church into veterans museum

A former church will be turned into a war museum and education center in Mount Pocono.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Posters showing what's on the way line the inside of the former parish church of St. Mary of the Mount in Mount Pocono.

Members of American Legion Post 903 bought the church building over the summer. It's been vacant for 10 years.

The plan is to use donations and grants to turn it into a museum dedicated to veterans.

"In here will be exhibits from various wars. All the wars, Revolutionary, World War I, World War II, the Iraqi war, Vietnam wall, we will have a replica of that here. We hope it will be a nice exhibit space for the Monroe County area," said Albert Compoly, American Legion Post 903.

The Thomas Bowditch Veteran Education Center and Museum is named after the former American Legion Post 903 commander, who passed away in March of last year.

Bowditch was a staple in the veteran community. He maintained and added to the Veterans War Memorial near Tannersville.

"We thought it would be a fitting tribute to name it after him," said Compoly.

In addition to the museum inside the church, there are also plans to convert the rectory into office space and rooms for homeless vets.

Lisa Kaye is with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Monroe County. She says this will be a great addition to this part of the Poconos.

"This is a really great idea, great concept, great location, great place. Yeah, it's going to be amazing," said Kaye.

Matt Lacy is with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. He and members of his group showed up to give a check to the Legion. He thinks it's important to have a space like this to honor veterans.

"Oh, I think this is going to be great. We don't have anything around like this permanently. A lot of us are from different eras and different wars, so to have something that will honor us all will be great," said Matt Lacy, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.