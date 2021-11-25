American Legion in Monroe County dishes up turkey

The meals are available to anyone and include turkey, ham, and all the trimmings.

GILBERT, Pa. — An American Legion in Monroe County got into the holiday spirit.

American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert hosted its free Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Making sure no one goes without a meal is a group effort.

"I could not do this without the support of every volunteer. Whatever they did whether its setting up washing dishes baking things donating it would not be able to happen without the community," said Lorrie Murphy of Effort.

Volunteers say they planned on serving about 300 people at the free dinner in the Poconos.