‘Mystery Around Main Street’ interactive whodunit experience in Stroudsburg

A thief stole a winning carved pumpkin in the Poconos. Now, people in one community are being asked to hunt around and find the bad guys or gals.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's a "Mystery Around Main Street," a whodunit scenario with signs looking for the culprits all around Stroudsburg.

Someone stole a winning carved pumpkin.

The Stroud Regional Open Space and Recreation Commission wants you to play detective and figure out who the pumpkin thief is by playing along with this "Clue" style game.

"Yeah, it's a little bit spooky, but not really, so it's family-friendly. It really gives people the opportunity to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather," said Autumn Arthur, SROSRC executive director.

There are 20 flyers at different businesses, and each one has a letter on it.

The one at the Stroud Mansion is a "Q."

Once you find all 20 letters, unscramble to uncover the culprit.

In every good mystery, there's a twist, so when you're out searching for letters, be careful; a few of the clues could be fakers.

The fall fun is free and will go on all month long.

If you crack the code and catch the culprit, you'll be entered in a prize drawing for two tickets to "Change: The Musical!" at the Sherman Theater in December.

It's designed for everyone—kids, adults, and families.

"We did have a large group of students from Notre Dame. I was sitting upstairs in the office, and all these kids come running up the sidewalk, running up the ramp, and talking, screaming, carrying on, and scanning the code. All the youngsters all ran down the ramp and onto the next stop," said Amy Leiser, Monroe County Historical Association.