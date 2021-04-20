Airshow returning to Pocono Raceway

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the event on August 21 and 22.

LONG POND, Pa. — Things will be looking up in Monroe County when the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow returns this year.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the event which takes place August 21 and 22 at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond.

In addition to the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, this event will feature the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team. Each show date will feature the same program with high-flying aerobatic performances, iconic demonstrations, and military salutes. More acts are being booked and will be announced later.

Tickets for adults start at $20 and kids (ages 12 and under) tickets start at just $10. Parking will be $10, per car.

You can get tickets by calling the race track or on the airshow's website.