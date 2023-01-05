Affidavit links Kohberger to Idaho murders

The 18-page affidavit outlines how investigators tracked and ultimately arrested Bryan Kohberger in Monroe County.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The newly unsealed probable cause affidavit sheds light on how 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger became the main suspect, in the slayings of four University of Idaho students.

According to the affidavit, Investigators linked Kohberger to the crime scene after finding a "tan leather knife sheath" laying next to victim Madison Mogen. That sheath had male DNA on it.

Authorities were then able to link that DNA to Bryan Kohberger after police recovered trash from the Kohberger family home in Chestnuthill Township.

Investigators interviewed one of the surviving roommates, who told police she opened her bedroom door in the King Road home after she heard crying, "and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking toward her."

She described the person to police as 5'10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows.

She told investigators the man walked past her towards the sliding glass door as she stood in a "frozen shock phase." She then locked her bedroom door. She told the police she didn't recognize the man.

After reviewing multiple security cameras from the area of the crime, police saw the suspect's vehicle, a white Hyundai Elantra.

According to the affidavit, the sedan passed by the residence three times, then a fourth time.

The car is then seen leaving the King Road home at a high speed around 4:20 a.m.

This is the time frame police believe the murders took place.

Investigators then reviewed footage from the nearby Washington State University campus and matched the same vehicle in the video to the one near the crime scene.

According to the affidavit, Washington State University's footage shows the sedan leaving campus around 2:45 am and being spotted on another camera, using a route connected to Moscow, Idaho. The car then arrives back on campus At 5:25 a.m.

Campus police looked up the registration for white Elantras registered at WSU.

A 2015 white Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate registered to Bryan Kohberger was found in Pullman in the parking lot where Kohberger lived.

Kohberger's physical description is consistent with the roommate's description of the person she saw inside the home on Nov. 13.

Police then obtained his cell phone number and started to check its data.

After obtaining a search warrant, police received records of the phone which show on the day of the murders, Kohberger's phone was used close to the students' house.

The warrant found that Kohberger's phone was turned off around 2:45 a.m. and turned back on just before 5 a.m.

According to Phone records, Kohberger visited the King Road home 12 times in the months leading up to the murders.

Kohberger was arraigned in Latah county court in Idaho. He was denied bail.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.