Adult version of Zimmerman's Orange Drink now on available

Downriver Brewing in Stroudsburg has teamed up with a dairy in Lehighton to put a spin on a well-known beverage.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anyone who grew up in Carbon County can tell you exactly what Zimmerman's Orange Drink's label is and that it usually comes in a carton.

But this is the first time you'll be able to crack open the adult version of Orange Drink at Downriver Brewing Co. on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Rollin Ronemus from Canadensis heard about the new drink. He says it brings back memories.

"First through the fourth grade of field trips and field days, so I like it. It's good stuff; tastes exactly the same," said Ronemus.

Steve Brancato is the owner of Downriver Brewing and says it was a no-brainer collaborating with Zimmerman's Dairy again on one of its most popular drinks.

"We just kind of rode the coattails of the original release of the hard iced tea. People really seemed to enjoy it. It's kind of following in the same suit," said Brancato.

So what is Orange Drink and the buzz all about?

"It's basically that drink that you grew up on. You find it at school events. You find it at Cub Scouts events, and then when you're 12, 13 years old, and you had it in a carton, and now you are 21-plus, and you see the adult version of it, your eyes light up. I know mine did," said Brancato.

If you can't get to Downriver Brewing to try a glass of Hard Orange Drink, don't worry. You'll soon be able to purchase it in some stores across northeastern Pennsylvania.

"We released it last Friday, and we went through about half of our inventory, a little bit more than half our inventory, in just a few days. We've gotten a really good response from it so far. People really seem to be enjoying it. The telltale sign is they'll come in, they'll try it, and when they take the four-pack with them. We know we did something right," said Brancato.

"If you remember it from when you were a kid, and if you like stuff that's good, you'll probably like this then," said Ronemus.

For now, the only place to get your hands on Hard Orange Drink is Downriver Brewing Co. on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

🚨NOW TAKING PRE-ORDERS FOR DISTRIBUTION🚨 Couldn’t make it to Stroudsburg this weekend for our ORANGE ZIMMIE release?... Posted by Downriver Brewing Co. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023