The man admits to holding up NBT Bank along Brown Street in East Stroudsburg in 2019.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A guilty plea has come in connection with a bank robbery in Monroe County.

Terrance Tyson, of East Stroudsburg, now admits to holding up NBT Bank along Brown Street in East Stroudsburg in 2019.

Investigators say Tyson handed the teller a note, demanding she put cash in a bag.

He made off with more than $5,000.

