Abandoned puppies found in parking lot in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Six puppies, believed to be less than one week old, were found inside a bag in a shopping cart at the Mount Pocono Walmart.

"It is horrible because they could have suffocated in a plastic bag," said Wendy Edwards, the vet tech at the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, also known as AWSOM, in Stroud Township.

Edwards says a good Samaritan called them on Saturday when the puppies were discovered.

The puppies were then rushed to the shelter, cared for, and picked up by an experienced foster.

"Puppies' body temperatures don't stabilize, so they've got to be kept warm. So we got them warm, we got them fed, we got them doing their business, and they are, so far, doing well in foster," Edwards said.

The animal shelter is always looking for donations, and they need your help. They're looking for puppy toys, formula, and pee wee pads to help the babies.

"They are being bottle-fed on formula, but that will only last for a couple of weeks before they actually start eating on their own," Edwards said. "Once that happens, we are going to new Purina Pro Plan wet and dry food, and we're definitely going to need puppy chew toys, whatever, to keep them busy."

Edwards says she has no idea how the puppies ended up inside a plastic bag or why someone would do that to them.

"It's scary. We don't know what the situation was. We don't know if somebody put them there or what the person's deal was. The person who did call that found them, we do have them keeping their eyes out, hoping that maybe there is a mama out there. There could very well be a mama out there that needs help also."

The puppies will stay with their foster family for the next eight weeks before they can legally be adopted.

If you would like to donate to the shelter to help the puppies, click here.

You can also send items to:

AWSOM

3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive,

Stroudsburg, PA 18360