'A whole group effort': Community members aid game warden in deer rescue

A few locals shared the details with Newswatch 16 about the team rescue effort.



For days, neighbors across the Emerald Lakes community, near Long Pond, have been checking up on a deer.



"I was stressed for him,” Roja Rubi of Tobyhanna said.



As far back as six days ago, several Facebook posts show pictures of the young buck with a plastic pumpkin basket covering his face – the handle wedged securely behind his little antlers.



"I felt like I would be able to get it off of him,” Rubi said.



Rubi actually lives about 20 minutes from the spot where she found the deer Sunday morning. Over the last three days, she says she's spent at least 12 hours trying to find and help him.



"I would not give up on him until it ended in a good way,” she said.



Finally, a local spotted the deer around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.



"I came out here,” Robert Thompson, of Emerald Lakes, said. "I'm like, ‘whoa, there he is.’"



Thompson says at the time, the deer was right outside his home – and he happened to see Ruby's Facebook post just before stepping outside.



"You see so many things on Facebook,” Thompson said, “you know, bears, everything else, and I'm like, ‘Oh, there it is. It's right here."



Thompson says he watched as other deer stuck with the buck.



"Some actually looked like it was trying to help it,” he said.



Through the Facebook group, Rubi and Thompson connected. They and others worked to distract the deer with food. Meanwhile, a state game warden made it over there and tranquilized the deer.



"It was a whole group effort, where everyone just came together and pretty much saved that deer's life,” Thompson said. “It would have been a really horrible way for a deer to die."



The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it generally asks folks not to feed the wildlife – as it can lead to problems, such as the spread of disease.