A visit to the Delaware Water Gap on a sunny day in the Poconos

People took advantage of the warmer temperatures and sun in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — No matter what that pesky groundhog predicted, it feels like spring is on the horizon.

Temperatures reaching almost 50 degrees in the Poconos means many people are headed outdoors.

"It's a beautiful day. The restaurant I am running is closed and will open in the middle of next month, so I am taking some time and enjoying a beautiful day down at the river," said Denny Carrig, East Stroudsburg.

Carrig clicked on his cross-country skis within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. He is happy to finally be outdoors with sunshine instead of falling snow.

"Oh, this is the best. I will see some different birds, and well, as warm as it is today, I might run into a bear, but probably not," said Carrig.

People who live here near the National Park Service tell Newswatch 16 that, if anything, they are glad to finally be able to get outside and enjoy some fresh air.

One couple from Bushkill and their dog Snooki spent the day walking the trail around the river.

"It feels great. The sun feels good, and the snow is melting. We are doing some eagle watching. We just saw a hawk up there, a nice big hawk," said Giselle Suhrcke, Bushkill.

Suhrcke says Old Man Winter was too harsh this year. She's ready for spring.

"It was brutal, it was. A lot of snow, too much. I hope, hopefully, it's over," said Suhrcke.