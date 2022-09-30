A coaching milestone: 500 games at ESU

East Stroudsburg University Football Coach Mike Terwilliger is celebrating 500 games.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anybody who knows Mike Terwilliger knows a football follows him just about everywhere he goes and it's not just because he's the assistant coach and offensive coordinator for East Stroudsburg University.

Terwilliger was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University from 1974-1977.

Since then he's never left.

"I wore the red shirt and I tried my hardest to keep the tradition going here at East Stroudsburg and when my playing days were over they said nothing would ever compare to playing, but coaching was going to be second, so I look at it 66 years old tomorrow, it'll be my 500th game, so I've been fortunate," Terwilliger said.

Nearly 48 years with ESU and Terwilliger has many accolades under his belt.

From being named to ESU's Athletic Hall of Fame as a player and a coach to being recognized twice by the American Football Coaches Association.

Terwilliger has a track record a football coach could only dream of.

But he says nothing compares to coaching with his son, Jimmy. the head football coach of the Warriors.

"Working with my son and dealing with the players and the student-athletes to get them where they want to be," Terwilliger said. "Here at East Stroudsburg dreams have come true and working with my son and getting guys, where they want to be, is just so special."

Coach Terwilliger says he owes everything to the game of football and East Stroudsburg University.

"This has never been a job to me," Terwilliger said. "This is my life and the greatest thing in my life came to me at East Stroudsburg and that's this blue-eyed, red-haired woman that brought my 3 children into the world."

As for the next 500 games, Coach Terwilliger says there's no other place he'd rather be, than coaching football at ESU.

"As long as there's a place for an old-school guy in football, you know my show isn't over yet and they don't have the tombstone up so we'll go from there," Terwilliger said.

The East Stroudsburg Warriors play the Kutztown bears at home, Saturday at 1:05 p.m.