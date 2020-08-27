7,000 masks donated to East Stroudsburg Schools

With 6,900 students, that's more than one mask for every student.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The "back-to-school" supply list includes something different this year: a mask.

Lili Clarke Inc. in Monroe County is trying to make it easier for parents and students to ease back into the classroom by donating thousands of masks to East Stroudsburg School District.

The business in Smithfield Township is known for making wigs for medical hair loss, but for now, the owner has made the switch to medical masks.

The company donated 7,000 masks to the school district.

"I'm hoping that is the case, it's one less thing for they can worry about. They know that this mask will keep them safe," Lili Clarke said.

Clarke wanted to make this mask donation because she knows students can be forgetful.

She is a proud mom of two students in the district and wanted to give parents some relief.

"With my children, we go somewhere and they always forget it so I have to carry extra masks in my bags," Clarke said.

The school district plans on having these KN95 masks at the ready in every building.

"When a student is in need of a mask they can go to the teacher or to the office and let them know and we'll make sure they receive one," Assistant Financial Officer for East Stroudsburg School District Diane Kelly said.

Shameka Anderson also has a son in fifth grade in the school district. She was ecstatic to hear about the donation.

"That's excellent. All the kids need the masks! We need the masks. Kids need the masks! They have to run around and talk, they need the masks," Anderson said.

"We are looking forward to keep on giving as much as we can and work closely with the community," Emmanuel Veoissard, Lili Clarke Inc. President said.