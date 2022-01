Lakeem Hunter-Knight of Tobyhanna was sentenced to seven years in prison for a burglary in Pike County in May of 2020.

Lakeem Hunter-Knight, 21, of Tobyhanna was sentenced on Monday.

Police say in May of 2020, he robbed the Pickerel Inn in Pike County, holding two victims at gunpoint.

Investigators say this hold-up was part of a two-week crime spree carried out by Hunter-Knight in the Poconos.