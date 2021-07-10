21st Annual Pink Light Walk in Monroe County

More than 300 people came out for the event in East Stroudsburg.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A sea of pink at East Stroudsburg University Thursday in honor of those battling breast cancer.

More than 300 people came out for the 21st Annual Pink Light Walk.

There were informational tables set up for walkers to educate themselves on breast cancer screenings.

The walk is held every year to raise awareness about breast cancer, remembering those we've lost to the disease, and to emphasize the importance of early screening.

"The sooner you get it, the better treatment you'll get and the better survival rate when you get a mammogram so ladies please, get it checked. Early detection it's the best thing and it saves lives," said Eddie Vargas, East Stroudsburg.