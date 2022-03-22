2 brothers dead, sister injured in Monroe County crash

Police confirmed on Tuesday two brothers were killed in a crash over the weekend. One of the victims was just 12 years old.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The crash happened along Route 611 in Coolbaugh Township Saturday night where we are told their SUV was torn in half.

On Tuesday, we learned more about the victims.

20-year-old Victor Liriano of Tobyhanna was killed, as was his 12-year-old brother.

The boy was a 7th-grade student at Pocono Mountain West Junior High School according to the district superintendent.

A sister, who is a junior at Pocono Mountain, was also in the SUV when it collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. She was badly hurt in the wreck.

At the time of the crash, police say it was raining and there was low visibility.

They are still working to determine a cause.

The Pocono Mountain School District Superintendent issued a statement following the crash saying, "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family of our 7th-grade student from Pocono Mountain West Junior High School who was killed in a car accident. This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our schools, our district, and the entire Tobyhanna community."

Counselors were at the school for students and staff on Tuesday and will stay there as needed.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family, you can visit the page by clicking here.