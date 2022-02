A 19-year-old could spend up to 77 years behind bars for an armed robbery in Monroe County that left a teenager dead.

Anthony Mitchell was sentenced Thursday.

Police say he tried to rob 15-year-old Aiden Paiz during a drug deal near Effort two years ago.

Mitchell and another teen shot and killed Paiz and hurt another teenager.

Two other teens face charges in Monroe County.