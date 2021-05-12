Misericordia University hosts free occupational therapy program for kids, families this summer

Organizers say it's a chance for kids to get some help with handwriting, motor skills, socialization, and more.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, students and their professors at one university are gearing up to help kids and families in a special way: offering occupational therapy free for kids and their families at Misericordia University.

“That’s why we offer services to our community is really at the core of that is that we want children to feel always successful at whatever they do," said Dr. Orley Templeton of the school's occupational therapy program.

Misericordia students and their professors are offering the program over three weeks in July.

In a year that has been so hard for many, with online schooling and not a whole lot of social interaction for many, this program may be more vital than ever before.

“Maybe they haven’t had the opportunity to actually do handwriting in front of their teacher instruction may have been lost. With COVID, that is quite an impact," said Dr. Lori Charney of Misericordia University.

Program organizers say they are happy to help those who need it by helping kids work on improving and getting ready to go back to school in the fall.

“To give remediation and to kind of help them as they approach this school year, they can feel more successful," said Dr. Templeton.

In the past, the program has been a group one, but because of health restrictions, it will be one-on-one this summer.

To schedule an appointment in the program or for more information, contact Orley A. Templeton, OTD, OTR/L at otemplton@misericordia.edu or 570-674-8154.