Students at Bloomsburg University are sounding off on the possibility of merging state schools.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A posting to Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education, or PASSHE, announces Wednesday at 8:30 am its board of governors will meet regarding the university integration plans.

The post reminds people to review the northeast and west implementation plans.

The PASSHE is deciding whether to merge six state-run schools into two "new universities" with three schools in the west merging together.

Here in the Northeast, the merger would take Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University, and Manfield University and put them together.

On the PASSHE's agenda for Wednesday's meeting, it does say there will be a 60-day public comment period that would start after the meeting if the board decides to move forward with its planS.

The PASSHE says integrating those schools would be a cost-saving method, as enrollment at state-run schools is down.

However, the union that represents faculty and coaches at state schools says this would mean the loss of hundreds of its members, and a recent survey showed that nearly 70 percent of its members are not supportive of this merger.

Students at Bloomsburg aren't sold on the idea either.

"I chose to go to Bloomsburg because I love this school and I'm kind of on the fence about this whole thing, just because I don't know how I'm going to feel. I feel Bloomsburg's not really only Bloomsburg, it's three other schools. That's my personal opinion. I just want to get more information on it I guess and then see where it goes from there," said student, Taylor Petrunak.

The faculty and coaches union are planning to hold a virtual rally and news conference at four o'clock Wednesday.