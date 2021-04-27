Merging PA state universities

On Wednesday, the Board of Governors approved two plans to restructure six universities into two combinations of three.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: On Wednesday, the Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education approved today two plans to restructure six universities into two combinations of three. The integrated institutions would be California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities in the western part of the state, and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield Universities in the northeastern region.

A 60-day public comment period will now take place. Those who wish to read the plans can do so by clicking here. Two virtual public hearings are scheduled for June 9 and 10.

On the campus of Bloomsburg University Tuesday evening, students were taking advantage of the warm weather to play or study outside.

But soon, campus life here could be changing.

The state wants to take three state-run universities in the western part of the state and three state-run schools in the north-central region and merge them into two new universities.

The plan would include merging Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University, and Mansfield University.

“I chose Bloomsburg for a reason. If I wanted to go to Lock Haven or Mansfield, I would have chosen Lock Haven or Mansfield. But I chose Bloomsburg for a specific reason,” said freshman Hannah Kunetz.

“Maybe like the first couple years, it will have a big impact, but when it gets the ball rolling, then I think it will be better off,” said junior Aaron Bird.

The state says merging the schools would be for cost-cutting purposes since enrollment at state schools is down.

The union that represents faculty and coaches at state schools says the merger would mean the loss of hundreds of jobs.

And a recent survey showed that nearly 70 percent of its union members are not supportive of this merger.

“I think for faculty-wise, it might be hard because some people might be getting laid off,” said freshman Mia Thomassoni.

If the board of governors does move forward with its integration plan, it will implement a 60-day period for public comment.

The faculty and coaches union plans to hold a virtual rally and news conference after Wednesday's announcement by the Board of Governors.