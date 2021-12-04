'Meals in Spring' program is a tasty economic boost for restaurants

Geisinger partnered with Chambers of Commerce to support restaurants hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The new program also benefits healthcare workers.

The last year has been a rough one on businesses, especially restaurants. Area chambers of commerce, which support many of these restaurants, have been trying to figure out ways to help.

"They were the ones when we were brainstorming with them and said, 'Hey, wait a minute. If you're looking to feed all of your people, there are restaurants here that can do it,'" said John Grabusky, Geisinger senior director of community engagement.

Recently, Geisinger partnered with eight local chambers of commerce to launch a program called "Meals in Spring." Geisinger's more than 23,000 employees can redeem a $10 meal voucher at any participating restaurant.

"I think it's a win-win situation all the way around," Teresa Willard said.

Teresa Willard owns LT Evans Eatery and Drafthouse in Danville. She gets a lot of customers who work at Geisinger, and Willard signed up her restaurant for the program the day she heard about it.

"Recognizing health care workers for the contributions that they made especially over COVID and helping area restaurants that have been hurt by COVID," Willard said.

"In the first 30 minutes, we had about 300 signups for a voucher," said Chris Berleth, with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Berleth is overseeing the program for Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties.

"In those counties, we've had 1,800 vouchers since last Thursday," Berleth said.

"Our employees have been very, very appreciative of the fact that it's been going on. The restaurants and the chambers have seen an overabundance of responses," Grabusky said.