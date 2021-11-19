Match 6 jackpot winner worth $1.52 million sold in Luzerne County

The ticket sold in Pittston matched all six winning numbers.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.52 million from the Thursday, November 18 drawing was sold in Luzerne County.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 9-11-15-22-28-38, to win the $1.52 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Convenient Food Mart, 610 South Main St., Pittston, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.