Many NEPA church festivals postponed or canceled

The health crisis is hurting fundraising efforts.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Like so many other organizations, churches in our area have had to postpone or cancel summer picnics and festivals.

That really hurts their bottom lines.

For decades now, the Christ the King summer picnic has been a tradition.

"They say about a thousand people a day, for the three days of the picnic, it's a big one, so it brings a lot of people in," said Rev. Brian Clarke of Christ The King Parish in Archbald.

This health crisis has forced organizers to change plans by indefinitely postponing the parish's golf tournament this month and the picnic in July.

Fundraisers that bring in tens of thousands of dollars for the parish.

"It's a big part of bringing in necessary funds to continue the ministry that we engage in day to day, so to lose that is problematic."

Money aside, Father Clarke said another major loss is a sense of community the tournament and picnic bring each year.

"We're also missing that opportunity for fellowship and gathering together for a common purpose and a good purpose and just frankly to just have fun together and engage in something we really believe in."

Reverend Clarke said volunteers actually start prepping food for the July picnic months ahead of time, so the chance of rescheduling it to later this year is slim.