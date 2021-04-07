Man found unresponsive at Peach Festival

The concert death is under investigation in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Lackawanna County.

The coroner says a concert goes has passed away after being found unresponsive during last night's Peach Music Festival on Montage Mountain.

The four-day festival on the mountain wrapped up earlier Sunday morning.

County Coroner, Tim Rowland, says a 39-year-old man from Wilkes-Barre was found unresponsive in the Amphitheater area Saturday night. EMTs tried to revive him but were unable to.

The man later died at the hospital.

The victim's name has not yet been released.