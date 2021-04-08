Making Pennsylvania smoking ban permanent?

Making the ban permanent – some advocates continue to push for a permanent smoking ban inside businesses like casinos.

PLAINS, Pa. — You can light up once more at some casinos in Pennsylvania.

It was off-limits during the pandemic but approved again when the state mask mandate was lifted back in June.

Some want that ban back.

“The hope is to close the loopholes of the Clean Indoor Air Act of 2008 because there are over 2,000 venues across Pennsylvania that allow smoking, including casinos," said Molly Pisciottano of The American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association says the health crisis has proven just how important lung health is for everyone, including patrons and workers at businesses like casinos.

And they say staying smoke-free may be better for business.

“Pennsylvania realized record-breaking gaming revenue, the PA Gaming Control Board reported a record-breaking year, while maintaining smoke-free indoor air.”

According to the American Lung Association, indoor air pollution levels dropped by 90 percent when smoking was off-limits during the health crisis.

“Secondhand smoke causes an estimated 41,000 deaths each year among nonsmokers in the United States, so we really want to make sure we can jump those obstacles.”