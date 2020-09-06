Making masks to feed the hungry in Scranton

A Dunmore girl takes on a labor of love.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Annie Reilly of Dunmore is a busy kid.

She's a 6th grader from Saint Clare/Saint Paul School in Scranton, learning from home these past few months and still doing other activities virtually, too.

But she has found time to sit and sew.

"I searched up a new way to do it on YouTube, and I watched a video. The pattern I found it is pretty easy," said Reilly.

Reilly's been making and selling facemasks to neighbors, friends, and family, collecting the cash to donate to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton, which helps feed the hungry.

"She was getting multiple, multiple orders and in between school and activities and stuff, it made it hard to juggle, but it made it worth it in the end," said Mom Alyson Reilly.

Annie has sewed over 200 masks and raised hundreds of dollars for her special cause.

"It makes me feel really good about myself, and what I'm doing, and I feel that people need these. Just like the people need this money down at the soup kitchen," said Annie.