Woman sentenced for death of her baby

The woman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Woman will spend years in prison for the death of her baby in Lycoming County.

Police say Corrie Cowlay-Saunders' five month old daughter was found dead in her apartment in 2021.

The baby had bruises on her neck.

Saunders pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

As part of the plea, the homicide charge was dismissed.

