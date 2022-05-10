x
Lycoming County

Woman reported missing in Lycoming County

Elizabeth Detweiler was last seen Monday afternoon along Route 405 in Montoursville.
Credit: WNEP/Pennsylvania State Police
Elizabeth Detweiler

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — State police at Montoursville in Lycoming County are searching for Elizabeth Detweiler, 43.

Detweiler is described as 5 ft. 1 in., 150 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes, wearing brown glasses, black pants, black shoes, a black Arby's shirt, and a red apron.

Detweiler was last seen on foot in the area of the 1900 block of Route 405 on Monday at 2:50 pm. Police believe she may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Detweiler is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

