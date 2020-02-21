Woman pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter charges

TROUT RUN, Pa. — A woman charged with the death of a man in Lycoming County has pleaded no contest.



Back in 2018, Fallon Davis of Morris was accused of running down Luke Beatty with her car outside his home in Trout Run.



Beatty did not survive.



Davis pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.



This means she does not admit guilt but she will be sentenced in April as if she did.