The woman was gunned down in an apartment on West 4th Street Wednesday morning.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment.

The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is now with family members.

No arrests have been made.