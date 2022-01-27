Woman charged after death of baby boy in Lycoming County

Charlebois, the child's mother, told troopers that she had fallen asleep with the baby in the bed with her. When she woke up in the afternoon, the baby was face down, with the top half of his body in a bedside bassinet and the rest of the body still on the bed. Charlebois said the baby was unresponsive and she went to get help. She also admitted to troopers that she had snorted fentanyl around 1 a.m.