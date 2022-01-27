Woman charged after death of baby boy in Lycoming County

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — A woman is locked up in Lycoming County in connection with the death of a baby.
State police were called to a home on South Main Street in Montgomery on Wednesday for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
The 3-month-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died
Tallia Charlebois, 27, of Montgomery, was arrested and is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.
Charlebois, the child's mother, told troopers that she had fallen asleep with the baby in the bed with her. When she woke up in the afternoon, the baby was face down, with the top half of his body in a bedside bassinet and the rest of the body still on the bed. Charlebois said the baby was unresponsive and she went to get help. She also admitted to troopers that she had snorted fentanyl around 1 a.m.
