The winter storm dumped nearly half a foot of snow on the city of Williamsport Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Wintry weather in Williamsport left a white coat across the city.

What started out as a rainy day, quickly turned into a snowy one. Folks reacted to the quick change in weather conditions

"We have only been out for 15 minutes but since we have been out it has picked up a little bit," said Noelle Kunkel, Williamsport.

"I ain't from Miami so you know you get used to it. Just got to keep pushing the snow because it is going to come down," said Bruce, Williamsport.

Julius and Vincent Spagnulo spent the snow day trying to make it a profitable one. They were out early with their shovels on Lincoln Avenue.

"I kind of plan on going up and down the block just to see who hasn't done their house yet so I can do it for them and hopefully get paid," said Julius.

One man in Williamsport saw the snow was falling fast. So, he grabbed a shovel to help others in his neighborhood.

"I looked out the window and I was like oh its out there, so, I had to get out here and clear a path for the mailman and the kids that might walk by. Hopefully no older people. Hopefully everybody stays in because you don't want to be out here slipping and sliding," said Bruce.

Noelle Kunkel and her two kids made the most out of their snow day. Newswatch 16 found them sledding on Brandon Avenue.

"It's fun. I think I like everything about it," said Addie Kunkel.

"We are just enjoying the snow. We are sledding. The girls don't have school today. It is their first ever year going to school and this is their first ever snow day, so, it is a big deal. Then we will go in and have some hot cocoa," said Noelle Kunkel.

The StormTracker 16 Team says the city of Williamsport can expect around 5 inches of snowfall during the storm.