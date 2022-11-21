Groups working to keep folks this winter

American Rescue Workers in Williamsport has 500 free winter coats ready to be given away.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As temperatures continue to drop, folks will look to break out their winter clothes. However, a nice winter jacket can be expensive for families.

American Rescue Workers in Williamsport wants to help out.

"We have a ton of coats here at our social services center here at American Rescue Workers. We are giving them out for free to anyone who needs a coat," said Melanie Shutt of American Rescue Workers.

The organization partnered with a company called Helpsy. Helpsy wants to make sure people have the necessary clothes for the colder months. They gave the American Rescue Workers 500 jackets to distribute.

"It is getting pretty cold out right now, and we just want to make sure we get these coats out to anyone who needs them to help keep warm this holiday season," said Shutt.

There are plenty of jackets still in stock. They range from children's sizes to adult's 3X.

"We have been giving them out pretty steadily, but we definitely have a ton more to give out, and we are just trying to get the word out to everyone," added Shutt.

There are no requirements to come to pick up a winter coat. The goal is just to help anyone in need. Folks can also grab a winter hat and scarf to help keep warm. Everything is free.

"You can come over to our Social Services Center, it is across the street from our building at 643 Elmira Street. You can come Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.," Shutt said.

To learn more about Helpsy, the provider of the jackets, you can visit here.