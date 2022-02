The ticket for Tuesday's drawing is worth more than $500,000.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player cashed in on a ticket sold in Lycoming County.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Tuesday, February 15 drawing matched all five balls drawn—2, 8, 19, 39, 42—to win $517,810.50.

@YourConvenience on Riverside Drive in South Williamsport gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch the live daily drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery on WNEP-TV.