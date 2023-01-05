Williamsport woman sentenced for role in January 6 riot

The woman will spend 14 days in federal prison, followed by two years of probation.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport woman was sentenced for her role in the January sixth attack on the Capitol.

According to Penn Live, Tammy Bronsburg will spend 14 days in federal prison, followed by two years of probation.

She pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in June.

Her co-defendant pleaded guilty the same day, however he died in July so the case was dismissed.