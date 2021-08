Christopher Yoder was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and harassment.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport Area School District math teacher is locked up after charges of inappropriate behavior with students.

Christopher Yoder, 42, of Williamsport was charged Tuesday with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and harassment.

Police say he encouraged a 16-year-old female student to send a sexual image of herself to him.

He also made an inappropriate comment to another 16-year-old female student about a dress.