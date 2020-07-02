Keeping up with the snow in Williamsport

Crews in Williamsport worked around the clock to make sure the roads and sidewalks were safe for travel.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Lycoming County experienced a quick and heavy snowfall this morning.

Sidewalks and roadways in Williamsport were covered Friday morning, and it was up to city employees and snow crews to act fast. snow started to stick to the ground just a few minutes after falling.

"15 to 20 minutes, it started coming down fast, it's building up to fast so I'm going to have to get the plow and come down and plow it," said city worker Jennifer Dudek.

Chase Schenck of Walnut Construction began shoveling around 10 a.m. and won't stop until the sidewalks are cleared.

"We're practically on the Main Street of Williamsport, and the bank is paying us to get it all out and done, so we got to go before it actually becomes ice/ We take the top layer of snow off and salt it and we call it a day," Schenck explained.

Paul Aldredge spent all morning clearing off sidewalks on Fourth Street in downtown Williamsport. He was clearing streets and roadways for those that struggle to get around town.

"A lot of the time, we clear out the crosswalks because the plow trucks are in a hurry to get the streets cleared, and so sometimes we have intersections that need to be cleared out for people in wheelchairs and on scooters and people that walk with the walkers," said Aldredge.

The people shoveling the streets of Williamsport say they needed to act fast because as soon as that snow turns into slush, the job becomes much harder.

"Water just kind of compacts it so it won't just fly off the shovel, it will start sticking to the thing," Schenck said.

Drivers in Williamsport say the quick snowfall almost kept them off the roads in Lycoming County, but by midday, crews had cleared most of them.

"The back roads are just a little bit slushy, but like, highways are pretty much cleared with some snow on the side, but it's not looking too bad right now," Luke Husic said.

