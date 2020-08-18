New flights take off at Williamsport Regional Airport

There are now two flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina at the airport in Lycoming County.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — As American Airlines Flight 5011 left the runway at Williamsport Regional Airport, it received a water salute which is only reserved for special occasions. This was the inaugural flight to and from this airport in Lycoming County to Charlotte, North Carolina.

"For the customers, it's going to be really convenient because they'll be able to just take one stop to get where they're going for a change," said Richard Howell, the airport's executive director.

For decades, American Airlines flew from Williamsport Regional Airport to and from Philadelphia. It will now go to Charlotte instead.

"Charlotte has many more connections to a lot of our destinations where you could get into Philadelphia, but you may have to wait a length of time to make your connection to wherever it was you're going," Howell said.

On the first flight, 30 people were on board, including Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare.

"This is your airport, Clinton, Tioga, Bradford, Union, Northumberland, we're all within minutes away," Commissioner Mussare said.

"The connectivity for the business community is going to be significant. Being able to tap into 500-plus flights out of Charlotte gives us much greater opportunity for businesses who need to get elsewhere," said Jason Fink of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

There are two flights going from Charlotte seven days a week.