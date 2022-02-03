Williamsport public works crews ready for rough weather

Newswatch 16 got a behind-the-scenes look at how city crews are preparing for this winter weather.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Winter weather is on the way to central Pennsylvania, and it could cause some hazardous conditions. City crews in Williamsport are preparing for the overnight storm that will likely cross over from freezing rain to snow.

"We are keeping a close eye on the radar, and we will make the adjustment here as the night falls to see when the temperatures are going to drop to eventually make the plunge to go out and get the salt down on the roads," said Scott Livermore, the Williamsport Director of Public Works.

With all this rain and temperatures dipping below freezing overnight, it may leave an icy mess in the morning. Crews tell Newswatch 16 that they can't begin to salt the roads while it is raining.

"We are trying to keep the salt to a minimum right now. Obviously, we don't want to waste what we have, so we are trying to make that decision on when that line actually hits us."

The Stormtracker 16 team predicts that more than a quarter-inch of ice is possible in the Williamsport area.

Public Works has a full crew ready to work throughout the night.

"As the storm changes over, we will go through and salt the first trip through and keep an eye on it. We are not trying to waste the material either. Then once the snow starts, we will clear it off and then put some more salt down to get the streets cleared up," explained streets foreman Nathan Clark.

The potential sheet of ice on the roads could result in school delays and cancellations. However, city employees say there is no need for panic.

"This storm is not abnormal. This is PA stuff."

Public works is asking for help from the Williamsport community. They ask people not to park their cars on the street. They say some narrow residential streets in the city are already hard enough to work on, and parked cars could cause them to have to pass up working on your street.