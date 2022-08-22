Williamsport police investigate rash of shootings

Officers are dealing with three shootings in the last five days.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police are working around the clock after a recent string of gun violence.

In the past five days, there have been three shootings across the city.

"Frustrating on our end that we are having these senseless acts of violence take place, but I want everyone to know we are working diligently, our law enforcement officers are working diligently," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

"We actually have our officers out there right now and agents out there right now that are following leads on these incidents," said Williamsport Police Chief Justin Snyder.

Two teenagers were shot outside a home on Boyd Street in the city Sunday night. Neither experienced life-threatening injuries. That location is just a mile away from where Little Leaguers were enjoying the Little League Classic at Bowman Field.

The rise in violence comes at a time when thousands of people are visiting the area.

"it is frustrating when this happens any time of the year, but particularly frustrating when it is during the Little League World Series when the eyes of the world are on Williamsport."

This past Wednesday, a 20-year-old man was shot at Victoria Gardens apartments on Hepburn Street. He later died at the hospital. Police say no arrests have been made yet, but the public is not in danger.

"These actually are isolated incidents involving the three shootings that have occurred. We are identifying those that are involved."

According to police, the shooting Sunday and the shooting on Edwin Street on Friday night both involved teenagers.

"As we are watching the youth and our youngsters play baseball, on this side of things, we are watching youngsters commit felonies our citizens, our community needs to step up, and that includes myself. If you see something, say something."

Police tell Newswatch 16 that they hope to increase patrol units in the city over the coming days.