Williamsport pizzeria feeding hospital workers

Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport is feeding hospital staff and school children during the Covid-19 crisis.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Mark Mangiardi is the owner of Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport. He is hard at work making pizzas for staff at UPMC Susquehanna, and they are all completely free.

"We gave our whole menu to UPMC and they can call in and order anything off of it and it's free as long as this COVID-19 thing is going on," said Mangiardi.

In just one day last week, Mangiardi and his staff delivered 100 pizzas to hospital workers free of charge.

"We believe it all will come back to us, so, we are here for the community and we know they got our backs."

He is also providing free food to kids who depended on school lunches.

"We offer them two slices per kid and Mileto's Sub Shop has donated tons of chips and The Food Guy catering has donated fresh baked cookies, so as soon as they come in, we hook them all up."

The pizzeria is named after Mangiardi's 3-year-old son Leo. The pizza shop owner says it's important to be there for his community because he hopes his community would do the same for him.

"Leo's is named after my son and I have three kids of my own, so I know if I was ever in need, I hope some businesses would do this for me."