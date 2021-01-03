Williamsport offering rides to vaccine clinics

The city of Williamsport and River Valley Transit will take people to and from vaccine clinics.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The city of Williamsport wants to make sure you get to your vaccine appointment on time. Starting this week, River Valley Transit will be working with folks to take them to and from vaccine clinics.

"We decided to make rides available free of charge to anyone in need of a ride to and from their vaccination site," said Mayor Derek Slaughter of Williamsport.

It's pretty simple to set up a ride. You just need to contact River Valley Transit or the City of Williamsport.

"We need to know by noon the day before what time and where your vaccination location is and then we would be able to give you a ride."

The city understands that not many people have access to transportation and feel that this initiative will encourage more people to consider the vaccine.

"It appears that between the federal, state, and local level that the logistics of distribution of the vaccine will be improving over the next few weeks or so. So, we want to make sure on our end that we have the logistics in place to get people to those sites so they can get vaccinated."

The vans will offer pickup and drop off to any vaccine clinic in Lycoming County. In addition, if you can't travel at all, the city will work to arrange a mobile vaccine team coming to see you.

"Folks want the vaccination and we need to make sure those who do want it are able to get it and hopefully then that allows them to get back to their quality of life."