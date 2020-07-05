Williamsport man recovers from COVID-19

Daryle Walton spent two weeks in UPMC Williamsport fighting for his life.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Daryle Walton was cheered on by medical staff at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport after recovering from COVID-19. However, just two weeks earlier, Walton was fighting for his life.

"Whenever you wake up and you have a doctor talking to you and he says he is going to do everything he can for you, you realize he is talking about keeping you alive, you'll realize this is no joke."

He describes the illness as one of the worst experiences of his life. This was the first time he has ever been admitted to a hospital.

"It hurts, it is painful, OK, it is very real and it's no hoax, anybody who tells you anything different is lying and obviously hasn't been there. It almost killed me."

The 60 year old told Newswatch 16 the virus caused him to have a seizure while in his hospital bed.

"That is something that hasn't happened to me in over 40 years, so I had a seizure about 40 or 50 years ago and haven't had one since, but they said it was triggered by the virus."

He says this virus is 10 times worse than the flu and urges people to take it very seriously.