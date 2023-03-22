Man locked up after stabbing in Williamsport

Police believe Alex Morgan stabbed his uncle after a dispute on Tuesday morning.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is locked up in Lycoming County after allegedly stabbing his uncle.

According to police, Alex Morgan, 30, of Williamsport, got into a fight with the victim at a home along Bent Road near Williamsport Tuesday morning.

The 51-year-old victim told investigators Morgan punched and strangled him. That's when his uncle locked him out of the home.

Morgan then allegedly climbed through a window, grabbed a knife, and stabbed the victim in the leg.

Morgan faces aggravated assault and related charges.