Williamsport man among four killed in crashes

Four people were killed in a series of crashes on Interstate 78 near Hamburg.

HAMBURG, Pa. — A man from Williamsport is among four people killed in a series of crashes Tuesday night in Berks County.

The first crash involved three vehicles around 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 78 near Hamburg.

State police say an empty school bus drove into the back of a car in a construction zone and then the bus rolled over on top of an SUV.

Two hours later a tractor-trailer detoured off the highway hit a van which caused a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles.

A 54-year old man from Williamsport was among those killed in the second wreck.

State police are still investigating both deadly crashes.