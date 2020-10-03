Williamsport man accused of endangering the life of his daughter

Harry Walker is facing two felony charges after his daughter mistakenly drank heroin out of a Gatorade bottle.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Harry Walker of Williamsport is accused of endangering the life of his 2-year-old daughter.

In June of last year, Williamsport police conducted a narcotics investigation at the home of Walker's girlfriend. Police found Walker and several items used for the packaging of narcotics and 29 bags of heroin inside the home.

Both Walker's girlfriend and his daughter were in the house at the time. Walker was initially arrested on two counts of intent to deliver drugs.

"Nothing, nothing happened, nothing happened at all," said Harry Walker.

On June 19, just a few days after Walker's arrest, his daughter India Walker was drinking from a Gatorade bottle in the home. Later that day, the child developed a fever and was rushed to the hospital in Williamsport. India Walker went into cardiac arrest and was Life Flighted to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

"It scared me, it broke me down. Never expect nothing like that to happen to your daughter."

According to court paperwork, Walker told family members that there was heroin inside the Gatorade bottle. Newswatch 16 asked Walker why there was heroin inside the Gatorade bottle.

"Yeah, I don't know nothing about that."

India Walker was released from the hospital the next day. A physician at the hospital determined the cardiac arrest to be caused by the ingestion of heroin. Walker told Newswatch 16 that he never wanted to hurt his daughter.

"I love my daughter, I love her to death, that's my baby."