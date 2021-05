Lodge 138 is the oldest Italian-branded lodge in Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The oldest Italian-branded lodge in Pennsylvania is celebrating the completion of a major renovation project in Williamsport.

The Lodge 138 Sons and Daughters of Italy held an ceremony Monday outside the organization at the corner of Poplar Street and Trenton Avenue.

A priest was there to bless the building. The building is being named after Eugene Ciccarelli, a long-time member.