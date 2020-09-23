Liberty Arena in Williamsport reopens

The Liberty Arena had been closed since March. Now it's back open with some new guidelines.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Liberty Arena in Williamsport is back open and ready for business. The multisport complex that includes turf fields, an arcade, a bowling alley, and a sports bar had been closed since March because of the pandemic.

"We've been shut down for about six months, and with that many unknowns, but it is an attraction-based facility and property so it's banking on volume," said Jerry Clark, part of the management team at Liberty Arena.

Clark says they have made some changes to the way the complex will operate.

"The attractions are all open so I say attractions, that means the turf sports, that means the trampoline park, laser tag, arcade, bowling, but a lot of those areas are capacity-restricted so we can't allow our full capacity in those areas because of the restrictions we have to adhere by," said Clark.

Anyone going to the Liberty Arena for recreational use must sign a COVID-19 waiver before entering. All touchpoints and play facilities will be cleaned and scrubbed every day.

"Daily basis cleaning, you know cleaning has always been important, but now it's even more important, so obviously we are going to increase that uptick as far as when things are being cleaned and we will be increasing cleaning in the high touch point areas," said Clark.

Masks must be worn everywhere in the facility besides when playing on the turf fields or sitting down in the sports bar eating. Scorz Bar and Grill will reopen on October 1.

"At that point, October 1, every component of the arena will be open but capacity-restricted and we are going to be smart about it and not overwhelm all the areas in the facility but we will definitely be within the guidelines," said Clark.

As of right now, The Liberty Arena is opened from Thursday to Sunday but that is subject to change as we get closer to the winter.