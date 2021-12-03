Williamsport forms committee to oversee transit issues

The committee will help ensure there are adequate checks and balances over Williamsport's bus system.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The city of Williamsport is responding to the Pennsylvania attorney general's investigation into River Valley Transit's finances.

On Thursday, the city council passed an ordinance to create a transit oversight committee. The committee will help ensure adequate checks and balances over Williamsport's bus system.

The news follows PennDOT's letter to the city asking River Valley Transit to cease what the state considers misuse of taxpayer-funded transportation money or risk losing state and federal funding.